High speed internet expands in Glades County

Posted Monday, December 2, 2024 4:00 pm

MOORE HAVEN — Conexon Connect, in partnership with Glades Electric Cooperative, is proud to celebrate the exciting milestone of 1,500 subscribers connected to high-speed internet through the Connect, powered by Glades Electric Cooperative, network.

The network now spans 885 miles of fiber across portions of Glades, Hendry and Highlands County in Florida, with ongoing expansion efforts to bring reliable internet to even more underserved communities.

Conexon Connect has been committed to delivering fiber internet to all Glades Electric members, providing a new level of digital connectivity. This initiative has been underway since the cooperative announced its project partnership with Conexon Connect in September 2022. The latest project milestone of 1,500 subscribers marks a significant achievement in the company’s journey, reflecting the trust and satisfaction of its growing customer base since the first subscriber connection in January 2024.

“In the summer of 2022, the member-minded Board of Trustees of Glades Electric Cooperative voted to provide the members with true high-speed internet, the new minimum requirement of civilized living.” said Glades Electric Cooperative CEO Jeff Brewington. “Today I’m proud to announce that over 10 percent of our membership has accepted this gift and just as many are waiting for their turn. This is an achievement that will change the face of our territory.”

For Glades Electric members, Connect’s fiber internet delivers:

Unmatched speed, reliability and affordability: Designed to support today’s bandwidth needs, including remote work, telehealth and online education, while offering affordable options to ensure access for all.

Economic growth potential: Connectivity that empowers businesses, strengthens local services and helps foster new economic opportunities.

Future-proof technology: Built to meet community needs for decades to come, with the flexibility to expand and adapt as technology advances.

Conexon Connect continues to build on the momentum established and remains focused on closing the digital divide in Florida. For more information, interested Glades members should visit www.ConexonConnect.com or call 844-542-6663.