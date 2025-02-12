Highlands Hammock announces February Blues Concert

The Backtrack Blues Band will make their second appearance at Highlands Hammock State Park on Feb. 2...
The Backtrack Blues Band will make their second appearance at Highlands Hammock State Park on Feb. 22 when they play the Music in the Park concert from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The band is known for original, upbeat electric blues. Formed in 1980, Backtrack has played blues festivals all over the world. Founder Sonny Charles delivers great harmonica and vocals together with Kid Royal on lead guitar and a solid rhythm section featuring Little Johnny Walter on rhythm guitar, Stick Davis on bass and Joe Bencomo on drums.
Musical influences include Paul Butterfield and early classic Chicago urban blues blended with a hearty mix of Texas roadhouse. The Backtrack Blues Band has performed with blues legends B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Johnny Winter, Koko Taylor, John Lee Hooker, Greg Allman and Robert Cray.
This concert will be followed by the California Toe Jam Band on March 22 and J.P. Soars and the Red Hots on April 19.
Concert admission is $15 per adult. Accompanied children 12 years and younger are free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Food and refreshments are provided by food vendors and the Hammock Inn concession. Pets are not permitted, so please, no dogs. Music in the Park concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert proceeds benefit park improvements. Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.