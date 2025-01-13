Highlands Hammock CCC Festival call for vendors

Highlands Hammock State Park is seeking arts and crafts vendors, heritage exhibitors and antique car collectors...

SEBRING — Arts and crafts vendor with paintings and candles at the 2024 Civilian Conservation Corps Festival at Highlands Hammock State Park.
Courtesy photo
SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is seeking arts and crafts vendors, heritage exhibitors and antique car collectors for the 38th Annual Civilian Conservation Corps Festival on Feb. 8.

Unique hand-crafted items which meet the standards of juried art fairs are welcome. Paintings, prints, photography, cards, pottery, jewelry, leather goods, glasswork, soaps, candles, wreaths, baskets, weaving and fiber arts and other original items including toys and puppets for children are in demand. Mass-produced items, flea market goods and resale merchandise are not accepted. The vendor entry fee is $25. Vendors must have liability or special event insurance.

SEBRING — Antique car circa 1930s at the 2024 Civilian Conservation Corps Festival at Highlands Hammock State Park.
Heritage exhibitors demonstrating pine needle basketry, spinning, weaving, quilting, whip-making and other traditional skills may demonstrate and display and sell their items. Vendors from throughout the greater Heartland and neighboring counties are invited to participate in this truly unique festival which celebrates history, art, nature, music, the legacy of the CCC and shares traditions and skills across the generations.

Antique car collectors may exhibit classic cars, trucks, tractors, and engines from the early 1900s to 1949. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. For more information, email carla.kappmeyer-sherwin@floridadep.gov.

