Historic Seminole Inn is for sale

Posted Wednesday, January 15, 2025 2:38 pm

INDIANTOWN -- The historic Seminole Inn is on the market, with an asking price of $4 million.

The 1.68 acre property includes three single family homes and the 26-room hotel.

The original owner of The Seminole Inn, S. Davies Warfield, was the president of Seaboard Air Line Railroad, which developed Indiantown. His niece, Wallis Warfield, the Dutchess of Windsor, was a frequent visitor to the property and even hosted the Inn’s grand opening gala. The Seminole Inn was listed to the National Register of Historic Places in May of 2006. This year, the Inn will turn 100 years old.

The Seminole Inn has become regularly used as a wedding and wine tasting venue, with repeat clientele from around the world. Each room has its own theme and include ensuite bathrooms, with the Grand Suite featuring dual ensuite bathrooms. Additionally, there is a pool and firepit at the rear of the property for guest usage.

This is the first time the property is being offered for sale on the open market.

The property is listed with Jennifery Hyland of the Corcoran Group.