Holiday spirit was alive at the FOP Grinch & Santa Photo event

Posted Monday, December 16, 2024 1:23 pm

OKEECHOBEE — On Friday, Nov. 29, Okeechobee was filled with holiday magic at the Okeechobee Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) Annual Free Grinch and Santa Photo event. Hosted by Mixon Real Estate Group, the night brought families together and raised money for the FOP’s Shop with a Cop program, which helps make the holidays brighter for children in need.

The excitement began when Santa Claus and the Grinch made their big entrance in style, arriving together on Santa’s shiny motorcycle! Santa had traveled all the way from the North Pole, and the Grinch—straight from Whoville — came along for the fun. The crowd cheered as these two holiday icons spread joy and laughter.

People were so excited that they started lining up over an hour before the event began. By the end of the night, more than 1,000 people had joined in the celebration. Everyone got a chance to have a free professional photo taken with Santa and the Grinch, thanks to Kris Angsuwan of Local-Chobee Productions, who captured every magical moment. You can find these photos on Mixon Real Estate Group’s Facebook page.

The holiday spirit of giving was alive and well throughout the event. Lori Mixon, broker of Mixon Real Estate Group, made an incredible $6,000 donation to the Shop with a Cop program. Families who attended also contributed, raising an additional $900. These donations will help local kids enjoy a truly special holiday season.

A huge thank-you goes out to the volunteers from Mixon Real Estate Group who worked tirelessly to make this event a success. From organizing the lines to making sure every family had a chance to meet Santa and the Grinch, they went above and beyond to bring joy to everyone.

Organizers also grateful to all the families who came out to join in the fun. Seeing children’s faces light up as they met Santa and the Grinch was a reminder of what the holidays are all about — spreading happiness, creating memories, and showing kindness.

This year’s event was about more than just photos. It was a time for our community to come together and support one another. The funds raised will go directly to the Shop with a Cop program, helping bring holiday cheer to children who need it most.

A special thanks goes out to Santa’s #1 Helper, Matt Buxton of Buxton Funeral Home, for his tireless efforts bringing Santa down from the North Pole, Kris Angsuwan for his great photos, J.D. Mixon for bringing The Grinch from Whoville, and everyone else who made the night possible. Most importantly, thank you to the families who participated in this magical evening.

If you have the ability to contribute to the Shop with a Cop Program, please contact Michael Hazellief at 863-532-0646. We can’t wait to see everyone again next year! Events like this show the true spirit of the holidays: giving back, sharing joy, and spending time with the people who matter most.