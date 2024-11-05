Honoring our veterans: Resources, support and gratitude

Posted Tuesday, November 5, 2024 11:38 am

Each November, our nation honors and recognizes the commitment and sacrifices of our service members and their loved ones. National Veterans and Military Families Month, along with Veterans Day on November 11, pay tribute to our country’s veterans and reminds us of the importance of supporting our service men and women year-round.

Veteran service offices are available nationally, statewide and locally to assist veterans and their families. In addition to medical and financial assistance, these offices can provide support for education allowances, job training programs, and survivor benefits for spouses and dependents:

• Glades County Public Safety Department Veterans Services 1097 Healthpark Drive East State Road 78 Moore Haven, FL 33471 P: 863.946.0566 Open Monday – Friday

• Hendry County Veteran Services/Labelle, 110 Broward Avenue LaBelle, FL 33935 Phone: 863-675-5250 Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

• Hendry County Veteran Services/Clewiston, 1100 South Olympia Street Clewiston, FL 33440 Phone: 863-983-1491 Open Tuesday and Thursday The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) is another valuable resource for veterans and their families. If you do not live near an office location, you can now schedule virtual video conference appointments to receive benefits counseling or discuss a claim. In addition to benefits assistance, the FDVA offers a range of services and initiatives, such as Veterans Florida, which helps veterans access employment, training, and education opportunities across the state.

Veterans and their family members who need immediate, confidential free support can dial 988 and then press 1. The Veterans Crisis Line operates 24/7 and serves all veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, their families and friends. You do not have to have VA benefits or health insurance to call. Additional contact options include texting 838255 or chatting online.

In addition, local organizations offer support and events for area veterans:

• Dog Tags & Coffee is a Veterans Coffee Club, free for veterans from all military branches and backgrounds. On the first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m., local veterans gather for breakfast to hear from guest speakers about what is happening in the local area, how to get involved and support the community, and meet other veterans at Buckhead Ridge Community Complex, in the first building past the fire department in the tax collector’s building on Highway 78 West in Buckhead Ridge.

• Veterans can apply to travel to Washington D.C. in May 2025 for a coordinated visit to veteran memorials, honoring their service and sacrifice, at no cost. This trip is organized by Honor Flight in collaboration with Southwest Florida Honor Flight, a non-profit volunteer organization. It promises to be a safe, memorable and rewarding experience. To learn more about this upcoming journey, attend the next Dog Tags & Coffee event on Nov. 2 or apply online. Applications must be submitted before the end of November.

• Hosted by Mission United, a program of the United Way of Lee, Hendry & Glades, and Hendry County Veteran Services, the Veterans Resource Expo will occur on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is an opportunity for veterans and their families to connect with local resources and support. Find out more about the expo, and visit the website to learn more about Mission United.

• The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Lee, Charlotte, and Hendry Counties has a veteran’s support group for mental health support. The Veterans’ Connection Support Group meets online weekly; click to learn more and register for an upcoming session. · Florida SouthWestern State College is a military-friendly school with an Office of Veteran Services dedicated to supporting student veterans and their families accessing veteran’s benefits, transitioning to college life, and other opportunities.

• Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center in Loxahatchee, Florida, has a Freedom Reins Program for Veterans. Known as Equine Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP), this program partners veterans with horses to help them with their mental health by treating the effects of trauma and learning healthy coping strategies. This group therapy course meets weekly over ten weeks; find out more by visiting the website.

• Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida, offers a Veteran Service Dog Training Program. Military veterans are matched with rescue dogs, and together they are trained to support one another, giving rescue dogs a second chance and veterans a therapeutic, loving companion, all at no cost to the veteran. Find out more about this program and apply by clicking the link.

• The LaBelle DAV Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in LaBelle for over 30 years. Owned and operated by LaBelle’s Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 144, chapter members volunteer and 100 percent of the money raised through vendor fees benefits local veterans in need. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the flea market is located between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Miller Avenue, near the Shell gas station on Route 80. The DAV Flea Market is always looking for new vendors and volunteers; click to find out more. · The LaBelle Military Ball, hosted by the American Legion Hall Post 130, is Saturday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. The evening will feature a catered dinner, live entertainment and door prizes. Learn more and reserve your tickets.

• Wreaths Across America is a national organization that remembers and honors the memory of veterans by placing wreaths on the final resting place of those who served, ensuring our veterans are never forgotten. Known as National Wreaths Across America Day, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, more than two million volunteers and supporters will come together across our nation and abroad to lay wreaths on veteran’s graves, memorials, and landmarks. You can participate by sponsoring a wreath, assisting with wreath placement, or attending a local ceremony near you.

To all our veterans and their families, we extend our deepest gratitude for your service and dedication to our country. Thank you also to the individuals, organizations, and volunteers committed to supporting our veterans and honoring their contributions. Together, we ensure those who have served our nation have the respect, resources, and support they deserve.