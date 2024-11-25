Hooking Specks tournament planned

By Sgt. Jack Nash
OCSO PIO
Posted 11/25/24

By Sgt. Jack Nash
OCSO PIO

OKEECHOBEE — Registration is open for the 2025 First Responders Hooking Specks tournament, to be held from the Scott Drive Recreation Area off State Road 78 at the Kissimmee River.

The tournament, planned for Feb. 15, 2025 has a $175 entry fee per boat, and Big Fish entry of $25. The tournament will be hosted by Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office and Glades County Sheriff's Office.

The captains’ meeting will be Feb. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. On tournament day, Feb. 15, boat check in opens at 5:30 a.m. Launch will be at safe light. Lines in at 7 a.m. Lines out at 3 p.m.

Please complete the online registration at www.okeesheriff.org and make payment to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, with attention to Samantha Shaw. You can pay in person at the office or mail a check to 504 NW 4th St, Okeechobee, FL 34972.

 

fishing, specks, OCSO

Comments

