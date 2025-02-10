Hospital employees wear red to raise awareness for heart disease

Friday was National #WearRedDay ! At HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and our larger HCA Healthcare network...

Friday was National #WearRedDay! At HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and our larger HCA Healthcare network, our colleagues are wearing red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease to help save lives. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. Understanding your personal risk level for heart disease is key to preventing cardiac issues. Try our free, confidential health risk assessment to learn more about your heart health: https://bit.ly/4gv4RUa
Photo courtesy Raulerson Hospital
OKEECHOBEE — Feb. 7 was National #WearRedDay! At HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and the larger HCA Healthcare network,  colleagues wore red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease to help save lives.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women.

Understanding your personal risk level for heart disease is key to preventing cardiac issues. Try our free, confidential health risk assessment to learn more about your heart health: assessment

