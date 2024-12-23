How the Grinch stole the pastor

Members of an Okeechobee church were shocked Sunday when their pastor was kidnapped right in front of their noses.
OKEECHOBEE — Members of an Okeechobee church were shocked Sunday when their pastor was kidnapped right in front of their noses.
The incident took place on Dec. 22 at Everglades Baptist Church. The church meets outside under a canopy of trees across the street from Everglades Elementary School. As church members got ready for their early morning service, they were shocked to witness the Grinch run into the clearing, pick up the pastor, Doug Nickalson, throw him over his shoulder and run off into the trees.
Despite a search, the group was unable to locate their pastor and eventually gave up, when a church member volunteered to preach.
If you have seen either the Grinch or the pastor, please contact any of the church members. The church has agreed to pay a ransom of Christmas cookies if he is returned unharmed.