How the Grinch stole the pastor

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/23/24

Members of an Okeechobee church were shocked Sunday when their pastor was kidnapped right in front of their noses.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

How the Grinch stole the pastor

Posted
By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Members of an Okeechobee church were shocked Sunday when their pastor was kidnapped right in front of their noses.

The incident took place on Dec. 22 at Everglades Baptist Church. The church meets outside under a canopy of trees across the street from Everglades Elementary School. As church members got ready for their early morning service, they were shocked to witness the Grinch run into the clearing, pick up the pastor, Doug Nickalson, throw him over his shoulder and run off into the trees.

Despite a search, the group was unable to locate their pastor and eventually gave up, when a church member volunteered to preach.

If you have seen either the Grinch or the pastor, please contact any of the church members. The church has agreed to pay a ransom of Christmas cookies if he is returned unharmed.

Grinch

Comments

Other items that may interest you

You can believe in Santa and the Christ Child too

Prosper Noggin holds live nativity

Adopt a Senior program is a favorite of county …

'Santa' tells the story of Silent Night

x