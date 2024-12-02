HSCO conducts search

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/2/24

Sunday evening, Dec. 1, 2024, Hendry County Deputies, HCSO Detectives, and with the aid of   the HCSO SWAT Team, assisted Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office with a Search Warrant …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

HSCO conducts search

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Sunday evening, Dec. 1, 2024, Hendry County Deputies, HCSO Detectives, and with the aid of  the HCSO SWAT Team, assisted Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office with a Search Warrant at 1750 Hooker’s Point Road in the unincorporated area of eastern Hendry County.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is currently following up on investigative leads which led them to this residence.  Due to the nature of the investigation, HCSO SWAT was requested to assist in securing the residence.  Once the home was cleared of all occupants, the Search Warrant was executed by PBSO and HCSO Detectives.

It has been confirmed by PBSO this is a search warrant of evidentiary nature and at this time there has been no arrest.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida 4-H aims for the stars with space-focused …

Florida Boards to play in Highlands Hammock State Park

City kicks of holiday season with Tree Lighting …

Christmas tree & wreath fundraiser being held for …

x