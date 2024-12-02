HSCO conducts search

Sunday evening, Dec. 1, 2024, Hendry County Deputies, HCSO Detectives, and with the aid of the HCSO SWAT Team, assisted Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office with a Search Warrant …
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is currently following up on investigative leads which led them to this residence. Due to the nature of the investigation, HCSO SWAT was requested to assist in securing the residence. Once the home was cleared of all occupants, the Search Warrant was executed by PBSO and HCSO Detectives.
It has been confirmed by PBSO this is a search warrant of evidentiary nature and at this time there has been no arrest.