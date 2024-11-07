Hurricane cleanup stalled by lack of trucks

Posted Thursday, November 7, 2024 11:49 am

OKEECHOBEE -- A month after Hurricane Milton left debris scattered through Okeechobee County, residents are tired of waiting for debris pickup.

At the Nov. 7 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission, Okeechobee County Special Projects Coordinator Russell Rowland said the county had an existing contract for debris removal with Crowder Gulf before the storm hit. If the debris is collected within 90 days, the county will be reimbursed by FEMA for 100% of the expense.

He said, so far, the contractor has collected about 14,250 cubic yards of the estimated 30,000 to 40,000 cubic yards of debris left by the storm in Okeechobee County.

“Crowder said they would be done by Thanksgiving. I wish that was true,” said Rowland.

He said initially the contractor had five trucks collecting debris in Okeechobee County, with one working in the city and four working in the county. Rowland said collection in the city limits should be completed within the next few days and that truck can then be used in the county.

However, two of the five trucks assigned to Okeechobee County are currently out of commission. “This has created additional issues for the county,” said Rowland. The public is very tired of looking at the debris.

He said coastal counties are offering higher rates for debris collection, making it difficult for Crowder to find more subcontractors willing to work in Okeechobee County. “Crowder had called me before they started collection and tried to get me to pay the higher rates the other counties are paying,” he said. “We’d have to justify that with FEMA as to why we accepted a higher rate when we already had a contract in place.”

The coastal counties also have millions of cubic yards of debris to collect. The 30,000 to 40,000 cubic yards of debris in Okeechobee County is very minor in comparison. “The contractors like Crowder Gulf and even the subcontractors want the biggest area they can find,” he said.

“We only have 60 days left,” said Rowland. He said if the county increases the rate to match other counties, there is no guarantee FEMA will reimburse the county at 100%.

Commission Chair David Hazellief said the commission will remember this when the contract comes up for renewal. Commissioner Terry Burroughs said any future contracts should include penalties for failure to meet FEMA deadlines.

“The last two storms, they made about $6 million off this county,” said Rowland.

“FEMA is paying 100% up to 90 days. That’s a big issue,” said Commissioner Kelly Owens. She suggested Okeechobee County work with other rural areas who have the same problem to ask FEMA to extend the reimbursement period.

“We need to strongly send a message, collectively with other rural districts being affected,” said Owens. “The 90-day deadline is not going to be met if there aren’t sufficient trucks available.”

“Even if we raise the rates, I don’t know that there are trucks available,” said County Administrator Deborah Manzo.

Rowland said he has a meeting with Waste Management (WM) about allowing WM to collect some of the debris.

“Dixie Ranch has so much debris it’s a one-lane road in some areas,” said Commission Chair David Hazellief. There is so much debris piled up on both sides of the road, there’s only room for one vehicle.

“The contractor is currently concentrating on purely vegetation. Once all the vegetation is collected, they will go back and collect the C&D (construction and demolition) debris and any debris that has C&D and vegetation mixed,” Rowland explained.