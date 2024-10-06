Hurricane force winds expected starting Tuesday night

Posted Sunday, October 6, 2024 4:10 pm

As of Sunday, October 6, at 1 p.m. Okeechobee County has these important updates:



Okeechobee County is currently under a FLOOD WATCH and continues to monitor Tropical Storm Milton. The County can expect increased rainfall in the days leading up to Milton’s landfall, with tropical storm or hurricane conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday lasting 12-18 hours. This forecast has the potential to change in the coming days. Residents should complete all preparations no later than Tuesday evening.



LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY IMPLEMENTED: Okeechobee County has declared a Local State of Emergency as of 11:00 a.m. today. The State of Florida has also included Okeechobee County in a State of Emergency through Executive Order 24-214 on 10/5/24.



LEVEL 2 PARTIAL ACTIVATION: At this time, the Emergency Operations Center is participating in state and regional monitoring calls and meeting with local officials to ensure all areas of the County are prepared for this event.SANDBAGS are available at the Public Works Department Compound located at 804 NW 2nd Street. Limited bags (10/vehicle) and shovels will be available at the site at no charge. Citizens will be required to fill their own bags, however, if you are a special needs resident and require assistance with sandbags please call 863-763-3514 Monday between 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.A Community INFORMATION CALL LINE will be available beginning Monday at 1 p.m. and will continue as needed daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 863-824-6888.TRAFFIC: Okeechobee residents should be prepared for increased traffic on our main roadways due to expected statewide evacuations. Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes and families as early as possible.