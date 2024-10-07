Hurricane shelters to open Tuesday

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 1:51 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- As of Monday, October 7, at 1:00 P.M. Okeechobee County has these important updates:



Residents should complete all storm preparations no later than Tuesday evening. Okeechobee County is currently under a HURRICANE WATCH and FLOOD WATCH. Increased rainfall is expected in the days leading up to landfall, with tropical storm or hurricane conditions Wednesday lasting 12-18 hours. This forecast has the potential to change in the coming days.



SHELTERS will be opening on TUESDAY 10/8/24 at 5:00 p.m.





SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTER: Department of Health: 1700 NW 9th Avenue. Registration is required at

GENERAL POPULATION and PET FRIENDLY SHELTER: South Elementary School: 2468 SW 7th Avenue. Pets are required to be registered with the County and provide a crate, up to date shot records, food for at least 3-5 days, water for the animal and a litter box if the pet is a cat. (Pets can be registered on site for a $5 fee. There is no fee if the pet is already registered.)

A VOLUNTARY EVACUATION will be issued on Tuesday Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. for all low-lying areas and mobile homes.

SANDBAGS are available at the Public Works Department Compound (804 NW 2nd Street). Limited bags (10 per vehicle) and shovels will be available for no charge. Citizens will be required to fill their own bags, however, if you are a special needs resident and require assistance with sandbags please call 863-763-3514 Monday between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.