Hurricane update

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 5:13 pm

As of Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Okeechobee County has these important updates:

• EXPECTED CONDITIONS: Okeechobee County can expect frequent wind gusts in excess of 40 mph on Thursday. Windy conditions will increase through the morning and peak in the afternoon hours. Conditions should clear around midnight tomorrow night.

• UPDATED CLOSURES: Okeechobee County facilities and parks, City of Okeechobee facilities, Property Appraiser, the administration offices of the Sheriff, Public Schools, Judicial Center, Department of Health, and Supervisor of Elections will be closed on Thursday, September 26. The Tax Collector and some County Parks will begin closing on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

• PUBLIC SAFETY SERVICES including County Sheriff, City Police, Fire Rescue and 911 services will be fully operational.

• HOMELESS SERVICES: Rite Life Services located at 202 NE 2nd Street, Suite 5 is available for any homeless individuals needing shelter during this event.

• WASTE MANAGEMENT may have a modified schedule for the remainder of the week. Information will be provided as available.

• INFORMATION: A Community information call line is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 863-763-3536.

• SANDBAGS are available at the Public Works Department Compound located at 804 NW 2nd Street. Limited bags (10/vehicle) and shovels will be available at the site at no charge. Citizens will be required to fill their own bags.

• Okeechobee County is currently under a TROPICAL STORM WARNING. Okeechobee County remains under a LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY and LEVEL 2 PARTIAL ACTIVATION: County officials are continuing to participate in state and regional monitoring calls, and meet with local officials to ensure all areas of the County are prepared for this event.