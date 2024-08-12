Illegal berry harvesting is an arrestable offense

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/12/24

Four were arrested last week and charged with illegally harvesting Palmetto berries.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Two arrested on drug charges

Man reportedly attacked by three Pitbulls

Woman confronts couple for not putting baby in car …

Shots fired near Mosquito Creek

x