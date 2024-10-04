Immokalee Foundation Announces Pro-Am Headliner Jay Haas alongside Peter Jacobsen and other Featured Golfers

Posted Friday, October 4, 2024 12:56 pm

NAPLES, FL—10/02/24—The Immokalee Foundation has announced headliner Jay Haas alongside Peter Jacobsen and more for the 2024 Charity Classic Pro-Am Golf Tournament on November 17, 2024 and November 18, 2024. The popular signature event will feature a Pairings Party on Sunday, November 17, and a Pro-Am Tournament on Monday, November 18. Both will be held at Bay Colony Golf Club.

Participants in the tournament will have the opportunity to play alongside Haas and Jacobsen and almost two dozen celebrated golf professionals.

Local philanthropist Don Fites will chair this year’s event in honor of former Immokalee Foundation board member Peter Negri. Committee members include Joe Abruzzese, Greg DeWitt, Sandra Edwards, Sheila McGonigal, Colleen Nicholson and Louise Penta.

“As a longtime supporter of The Immokalee Foundation, Peter Negri’s impact is still being felt,” said Noemi Y. Perez. “He played such a powerful role in the Foundation’s growth and development, and we are honored to host this popular annual event in his memory. It was one of his favorites.”

Introduced to golf by his uncle, 1968 Masters Tournament winner Bob Goalby, Jay Haas has played professional golf for 45 years, winning nine (9) times on the PGA Tour and eighteen (18) times on the Champions Tour. Before turning professional, Jay attended Wake Forest University, was the individual NCAA golf champion in 1975 and is a member of the All-American Collegiate Golf Hall of Fame.

In 2004, Jay received the prestigious Payne Stewart Award for upholding the traditions of golf, was honored in 2005 with the Jim Murray Award from the Golf Writers Association of America and late in the 2005 season was named as the recipient of the Bob Jones Award, the United States Golf Association’s highest honor for distinguished sportsmanship.

Jay was the Captain of the 2015 U.S. Presidents Cup team and lead them to victory over the International Team in South Korea. It was a memorable event for Jay with his son Bill as a member of the team and the player in the final match who clinched the victory for the U.S. Team on the 18th hole.

The funds raised at the Pro-Am will support various Foundation activities, including the award-winning Career Pathways program. This comprehensive educational approach prepares students for high-demand, well-paying jobs in four pathways: Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Education & Human Services, Engineering & Construction Management, and Healthcare.

Entry into the Pro-Am Golf tournament begins at $5,000 for a single golfer and includes a ticket to the Pairings Party.

For additional details, including ticket purchases and sponsorship opportunities, visit Immokaleefoundation.org/Pro-Am or contact Briana Shipe Karaszi at briana.shipe.karaszi@immokaleefoundation.org or (239) 908-0451.

About The Immokalee Foundation: For 33 years, The Immokalee Foundation has been preparing the next generation of leaders through a 100% focus on education, career readiness, and professional development for students in Immokalee—from kindergarten through postsecondary education. To learn more about The Immokalee Foundation, become a mentor, host an intern, volunteer as a career panel speaker or host, donate, or include the Foundation in your will, please call 239-430-9122 or visit immokaleefoundation.org.