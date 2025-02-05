Immokalee Water and Sewer District breaks ground on new master lift station

Posted Wednesday, February 5, 2025 2:01 pm

IMMOKALEE — Immokalee Water and Sewer District broke ground January 29 on a new master lift station which will replace an existing lift station located off Carson Road in Immokalee. This upgrade to critical infrastructure will meet the growing needs of Immokalee, specifically in the Lake Trafford area where at least one new development is currently underway, and another is scheduled to begin in the coming year. The ceremony took place at the District’s Carson Road Water Treatment Plant, with local officials, project leaders, and business and community leaders in attendance.

The new master lift station will enhance the District’s wastewater collection capabilities and will improve the overall efficiency of the infrastructure which leads to the wastewater treatment plant. Once completed, the master lift station will provide double the amount of service capacity.

The project is part of the District’s broader initiative to modernize its systems and to ensure a continuance of health and safety for residents and businesses. Construction is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Community leaders were invited to join the groundbreaking event to learn more about the Public-Private Partnership project and celebrate the milestone in the District’s ongoing efforts to support a sustainable and successful future.

About the Immokalee Water and Sewer District:

The Immokalee Water and Sewer District was established in 1978 by the Florida Legislature, for the purpose of providing water and sewer services to Immokalee, an unincorporated area of Collier County, Florida. The District operates and maintains the water and sewer plants and systems as an Independent Special District of the State of Florida.