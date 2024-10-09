Important updates on Health Care District Operations ahead of Hurricane Milton
WEST PALM BEACH, – Palm Beach County is under a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton. As such, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County (District) is providing updates on the operations of our healthcare facilities:
Lakeside Medical Center, including the Emergency Room, remains open.
All community health center buildings are closed from noon on Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10. The District will serve our patients directly by providing telehealth services during this closure period or will reschedule to a time when community health center offices reopen.
Edward J. Healey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center remains operational per disaster planning protocol.
Mobile clinic events have been canceled through Friday, October 8.
School health will follow the school district’s closure schedule.
The District will provide additional updates to our patients and the community as they become available.