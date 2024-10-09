Important updates on Health Care District Operations ahead of Hurricane Milton

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/9/24

All community health center buildings are closed from noon on Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 10.

WEST PALM BEACH, –  Palm Beach County is under a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton. As such, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County (District) is providing updates on the operations of our healthcare facilities:

  • Lakeside Medical Center, including the Emergency Room, remains open.
  • All community health center buildings are closed from noon on Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10. The District will serve our patients directly by providing telehealth services during this closure period or will reschedule to a time when community health center offices reopen.
  • Edward J. Healey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center remains operational per disaster planning protocol.
  • Mobile clinic events have been canceled through Friday, October 8.
  • School health will follow the school district’s closure schedule.

The District will provide additional updates to our patients and the community as they become available.

