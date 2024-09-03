The following felony cases have either been tried in a court of law or have been settled without trial and are considered closed.
I am anchor
In the Courts
Posted
By Cathy Womble Lake Okeechobee News
In the Courts
The following felony cases have either been tried in a court of law or have been settled without trial and are considered closed.
Charges against Zarnell Fitzgerald were dropped earlier this year. He was arrested in May on charges of attempted second degree murder and shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling or vehicle. The shooting took place in Douglas Park in front of several witnesses.
Alex Wright was sentenced in July to 18 months in state prison after pleading no contest to two counts possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested in August 2023 by a member of the narcotics task force.
Britiny Wright was sentenced in July to three years probation after pleading no contest to grand theft, organized fraud and forgery. She was arrested in November 2022 after turning in fraudulent time cards to a place of employment.
Maria Kohler was sentenced to two years probation, and adjudication was withheld after she entered a no contest plea to grand theft in July. A fraud charge was dropped. Kohler was accused of cancelling out orders at Dominoes Pizza and pocketing the money. In addition, Kohler was accused of adding unauthorized tips to customer credit cards.
Courtney Rediker was sentenced in July to 18 months in state prison followed by three years probation after entering a plea of no contest to burglary of an unoccupied structure during a state of emergency, criminal mischief, grand theft and possession of burglary tools. Rediker was arrested in September 2022 after she was found breaking into a home on Northeast 26th A neighbor, who is a retired law enforcement officer, held her and Joseph Moore at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
Joseph Moore was sentenced in August to three years in state prison after pleading no contest to burglary of an unoccupied structure during a state of emergency, criminal mischief, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, trespass in structure, trespass other than structure and contempt. Moore was arrested in September 2022 after he was found breaking into a home on Northeast 26th A neighbor, who is a retired law enforcement officer, held him and Courtney Rediker at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
Prosecutors declined to prosecute any of the seven charges against Tichina Carter last month. Carter was arrested in January 2021 and charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of hydromorphone, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and tampering with evidence. Alexander Munch, who was arrested with Carter was sentenced to five years in state prison last November after entering no contest please to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
A no contest plea does not mean the defendant admits guilt. It means he/she chooses not to fight the charges for one reason or another. The effect of the plea is virtually identical to that of a guilty plea.
Withheld adjudication generally refers to a decision by a judge to put a person on probation without an adjudication of guilt. It means an individual is not found guilty legally by the court. If the person successfully completes the terms of probation and has no subsequent offenses, no further action will be taken on the case, and the offense for which adjudication was withheld is typically not considered a prior conviction for purposes of habitual offender sentencing.