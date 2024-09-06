Indian River State College Board of Trustees holds August meeting

Posted Friday, September 6, 2024 1:22 pm

FORT PIERCE — On Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, the Indian River State College (IRSC) District Board of Trustees convened for their monthly meeting at the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce. The meeting covered a wide range of topics pertaining to the College’s operations and future direction:

• Board Reorganization: Following a heartfelt recognition of outgoing Chair Tony George, the Board approved Christa Luna as its new Chair and approved Milo Thornton as Vice Chair.

• Student and Team Member Recognition: Luke Sipple, the Student Government Association (SGA) President, presented the SGA report, offering insights into student activities and concerns. The Board also issued a special proclamation recognizing Cadet Thomas M. Adams for his heroic actions during a critical incident last month. Dr. Moore honored the Team Members of the Month for July and August 2024: Christopher Faulk and April Litton, respectively. Their contributions to the college were highlighted and celebrated.

• National Recognition: Performing and Visual Arts Department Master Instructor of Theatre Alex Kanter announced the College’s recent recognition by The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) in Washington, D.C. for Distinguished Achievement in Institutional Support for Learning Laboratory & Adaptation, underscoring the College’s commitment to promoting excellence in the performing arts and providing a transformative educational experiences for its students.

• Committee Reports: The meeting included reports from various committees, including



○ Personnel & Compensation Committee, led by Vice Chair Milo Thornton, which presented a very favorable annual review of President Moore○ Board Policy Review Committee, led by Trustee Susie Caron○ Finance & Enrollment Committee, led by Trustee Brent Schirard○ IRSC Charter Schools Governance Committee, led by Trustee Vicki Davis○ Physical Plant Committee, led by Trustee Melissa Kindell

These reports provided comprehensive updates on different aspects of the College’s operations and future plans.

• Looking Ahead: President Moore delivered his report, outlining the College’s progress since he came to office four years ago and detailing future initiatives. Dr. Michael Hageloh presented on the College’s strategic rebranding initiative. Following his presentation, the Board gave consideration to eight logos for future adoption by the College.

The meeting demonstrated Indian River State College’s commitment to transparent governance, student success, and institutional excellence. The newly reorganized Board is poised to lead IRSC into another year of growth and achievement in higher education.

For more information about IRSC and its programs, please visit www.irsc.edu.