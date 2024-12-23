Indian River State College celebrates fall class of 2024

Posted 12/23/24

Indian River State College celebrated the graduation of its fall Class of 2024...

Newly minted Indian River State College graduates celebrate after turning their tassels during the Fall 2024 Bachelor's degree Commencement ceremony on December 17.
Photo courtesy IRSC
FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College celebrated the graduation of its fall Class of 2024, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication across diverse fields of study. Three energy-filled ceremonies held Dec. 17-18 honored more than 2,000 graduates from varied backgrounds receiving technical, associate, and bachelor’s degrees, with approximately 800 graduates participating in the ceremonies at the Westside Center. Also honored were 367 Promise Program graduates, who pursued a tuition-free associate degree or certificate, thanks to the Indian River State College Foundation Promise Program.

“Each graduate crossing our stage represents a unique story of perseverance and achievement,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College President. “Their success strengthens our community and exemplifies our mission of transforming lives through education. As they move forward into their careers and further studies, they carry with them not just their degrees and certificates, but the full support of the Indian River State College family.”

Keynote speaker Kendy Campusano embodied the College’s transformative impact. After immigrating from Santo Domingo in 2004, she began with GED classes and progressed through multiple nursing degrees - from CNA to LPN to BSN - all supported by Foundation scholarships. Now at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Campusano completed her education debt-free while raising a family. She serves on the hospital’s storm response team and plans to establish a scholarship foundation with fellow nursing alumni. Her family’s success reflects the College’s impact: her husband holds a bachelor’s in computer science, her son studied criminal justice technology, and her daughter is a dual enrollment student.

Keynote speaker Representative Toby Overdorf, serving Florida’s House District 85 since 2018, addressed ceremony graduates in two of the ceremonies. The Palm City environmental consultant emphasized graduates’ important role in our community’s future and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

Family and friends gathered at the Westside Center - Fort Pierce Campus to celebrate achievements across all degree programs.

