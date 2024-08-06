Indian River State College celebrates rich olympic swimming history

Posted Tuesday, August 6, 2024 11:32 am

FORT PIERCE — As the world’s attention is on the Paris Olympics, Indian River State College (IRSC) is proud to celebrate its extraordinary ties to Olympic swimming. Over the years, at least a dozen IRSC student-athletes have gone on to represent their countries on the world’s biggest sporting stage, showcasing the college’s commitment to excellence in aquatics.

The IRSC Swimming and Diving Program boasts a remarkable 50-year legacy of excellence. In 2024, the Men’s Swimming and Diving Team secured its 50th consecutive NJCAA championship title, while the Women’s Team clinched its 46th overall title, further cementing IRSC’s dominance in collegiate swimming.

“Indian River State College’s ties to Olympic swimming and consistent championship success speak to the tremendous dedication of our student-athletes and to the quality of our swimming and diving program,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, president of Indian River State College. “We are incredibly proud of our swimming and diving program, as well as the swimmers who represented their countries and our college on the world stage.”

The impressive roster of Olympians from IRSC spans multiple Olympic Games and represents a diverse array of nations:

• Leopoldo Andara (Venezuela, 2012, 2008)

• Bill Barrett (United States 1980 - Games Boycotted)

• Camillo Becerra (Colombia, 2004, 2000)

• Sion Brinn, AA’93 (Jamaica, 1996 & Great Britain, 2000)



• Mateo deAngulo, AA’10 (Colombia, 2012)• Fernando Jacome (Colombia, 2000)• Gideon Louw, AA’08 (South Africa, 2012, 2008)• Marcin Malinski (Poland, 1996)• German Martinez (Colombia, 2000)• Ricardo Monasterio (Venezuela, 2012, 2008, 2004, 2000)• Bradley Tandy, AA’13 (South Africa, 2016, 2021)• Gordon Touw Njie Touj, ‘08 (Suriname, 2008)

Of particular note is the journey of Sion Brinn, who represented two different countries in the Olympics and returned to Indian River State College to coach its swimming and diving program. Brinn’s journey from student-athlete to Olympian to coach embodies the full circle of excellence that Indian River State College strives to achieve.

“Sion Brinn’s return to Indian River State College as a coach is an inspiration to our student-athletes,” said Scott Kimmelman, Indian River State College Athletic Director. “His Olympic experience and dedication to the sport have been invaluable in maintaining our program’s excellence and nurturing the next generation of swimming talent.”

Brinn has passed on lessons learned from his Olympic experiences to IRSC student-athletes.

“From the classroom to the swimming pool, IRSC is committed to fostering an environment of excellence, inspiring current and future student-athletes to pursue their academic and athletic dreams,” said Brinn.

The success of these Olympians reflects IRSC’s longstanding commitment to developing world-class swimmers. The college’s state-of-the-art facilities, expert coaching staff, and supportive academic environment have consistently produced athletes who compete at the highest levels of the sport.

For more information about IRSC’s swimming and diving program and its Olympic legacy, please visit https://indianriverstateathletics.com/sports/wswimdive/index.