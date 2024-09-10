Indian River State College honors heroic cadet with proclamation

Posted Tuesday, September 10, 2024 8:50 am

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College recognized Cadet Thomas Adams for his heroic actions during a critical incident last month. The College’s District Board of Trustees presented Adams with a formal proclamation during their regular board meeting, commending his bravery and quick thinking.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Adams, a Platoon Leader in the Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy, witnessed a traffic crash in Fort Pierce. He immediately called 911 and, upon observing an armed suspect fleeing the scene, took prudent action to discreetly follow the individual while providing important information to authorities. His actions contributed substantially to the apprehension of the suspect, who fled through the College’s Fort Pierce campus, and the recovery of a firearm.

“Cadet Adams exemplifies the spirit of American law enforcement and reflects great honor upon himself and the Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy,” said Christa Luna, Chair of the Indian River State College District Board of Trustees. “His composure under stress and subsequent actions potentially prevented further tragedy from occurring.”

Adams, who served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps and holds a BS degree in Finance, is currently a student-cadet at the very institution where his heroic actions took place.

Dr. Timothy Moore, president of IRSC, praised Adams’ actions: “What is truly impressive is the appropriate valor, poise, and conditioning this recruit displayed in a high-stress situation. His quick thinking and bravery not only protected our community but also set an inspiring example for his fellow student-cadets. The proclamation is a small recognition of our sincere appreciation for the heroism and valor that Cadet Adams displayed. It represents our collective gratitude for his selfless service and commitment to public safety.”

The proclamation highlighted Adams’ situational awareness, decisive actions, and valuable assistance to the ongoing investigation. It also noted that his conduct exemplified the core values of the Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy.

As the ceremony concluded, Adams expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to public service: “I am honored by this recognition, but I was simply doing what I’ve been trained to do. I look forward to continuing to serve and protect our community.”