A Chorus Line will be held on Feb. 20-23 at McAlpin Fine Arts Center at IRSC Fort Pierce Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave. in Ft. Pierce.
FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College presents A Chorus Line, celebrating its 50th anniversary as one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals. This Tony and Pulitzer - Prize winning show about Broadway dancers auditioning for their shot at stardom has captivated audiences since its 1975 debut. Conceived, directed, and choreographed by Michael Bennett, with book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and co-choreography by Bob Avian.
A Chorus Line will be held on Feb. 20-23 at McAlpin Fine Arts Center at IRSC Fort Pierce Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave. in Ft. Pierce.
For tickets and information, call 772-462-4750 or email BoxOffice@irsc.edu or visit www.irsc.edu.
This groundbreaking musical follows Broadway dancers auditioning for spots in a chorus line, combining breathtaking dance sequences with powerful personal narratives. This singular sensation celebrates the dedication, struggle, and passion of performers chasing their dreams on the Broadway stage.