Online Exclusive

Indian River State College School of Nursing Hosts Open House on 9/12/24

News from IRSC
Posted 9/11/24

The School of Nursing at Indian River State College invites prospective students and interested community members...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor
Online Exclusive

Indian River State College School of Nursing Hosts Open House on 9/12/24

Posted
News from IRSC

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (Sept. 11, 2024) — The School of Nursing at Indian River State College invites prospective students and interested community members to attend an open house event on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Indian River State College Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie.

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Indian River State College Pruitt Campus, 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

The open house provides an opportunity for individuals to learn about the College's associate degree in nursing and the registered nursing program. Attendees will have the chance to:

  • Meet with faculty and current nursing students
  • Tour nursing facilities
  • Learn about admission requirements and the application process
  • Discover career opportunities in the nursing field

"We are excited to open our doors and showcase Indian River State College’s exceptional nursing programs," said Patricia Gagliano, Ph.D., RN, dean of the School of Nursing at Indian River State College. "This event is perfect for anyone considering a career in nursing or looking to advance their nursing education."

Interested parties are encouraged to register for the event at: https://connect.irsc.edu/event/irsc.events.672615

For more information about the open house or Indian River State College's nursing programs, please call 772-336-6330.

IRSC, open house, school of nursing, registered nursing

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Indian River State College honors 9/11 with memorial …

Okeechobee schools accredited by Cognia

COE announces winners of Colt drawing contest

Fridays are for Snoopy shirts

x