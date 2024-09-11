Indian River State College School of Nursing Hosts Open House on 9/12/24

The School of Nursing at Indian River State College invites prospective students and interested community members...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (Sept. 11, 2024) — The School of Nursing at Indian River State College invites prospective students and interested community members to attend an open house event on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Indian River State College Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie.
Event Details:
The open house provides an opportunity for individuals to learn about the College's associate degree in nursing and the registered nursing program. Attendees will have the chance to:
"We are excited to open our doors and showcase Indian River State College’s exceptional nursing programs," said Patricia Gagliano, Ph.D., RN, dean of the School of Nursing at Indian River State College. "This event is perfect for anyone considering a career in nursing or looking to advance their nursing education."
Interested parties are encouraged to register for the event at: https://connect.irsc.edu/event/irsc.events.672615
For more information about the open house or Indian River State College's nursing programs, please call 772-336-6330.