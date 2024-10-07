Indian River State College to close in preparation for Hurricane Milton

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 10:05 am

FORT PIERCE - Indian River State College will close all campuses at 5 p.m., today, October 7, 2024, in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

The closure affects all employees, students, and visitors, and includes the cancellation of all classes, including online courses, and campus events. The College will remain closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, October 8 – 10, 2024.

The College anticipates reopening on Friday, October 11, 2024, 8 a.m., but students, employees, and visitors are encouraged to check for updates.

College officials are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates through various channels: local media, including WQCS radio; social media; irsc.edu (college website), and email updates. The safety of our college community is paramount. We urge all students, faculty, staff, and their families to take necessary precautions and stay safe during this severe weather event.