Indian River State College to reopen on Friday, Sept. 27

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/27/24

Indian River State College will reopen on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 8 a.m.

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College will reopen on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 8 a.m., and classes will resume as scheduled. This reopening follows the closure of College facilities due to Hurricane Helene, which affected Florida this week. Indian River State College serves more than 23,000 students at its campuses in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. For more information, visit irsc.edu.

Comments

