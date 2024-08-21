Indian River State College wins Kennedy Center National Award

Posted Wednesday, August 21, 2024 11:55 am

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College has been recognized by the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) National Awards Committee 2024 at the National Awards Ceremony. The College’s 2023 production of “The Labyrinth of Love (Amor es Más Laberinto)” was awarded a KCACTF commendation for Distinguished Achievement in Institutional Support for Learning Laboratory & Adaptation, honoring the exceptional work Indian River State College did in bringing this important piece of classical Latin American literature to the stage. The KCACTF commendation highlights Indian River State College’s commitment to fostering excellence in the performing arts and providing transformative educational experiences for its students.

A translation and world premiere of the 17th century play by Sor Juana, the production was made possible through a $15 thousand grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This funding allowed the college to undertake the ambitious project of translating and staging this important work.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this national recognition from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival National Awards Committee for Indian River State College’s production of ‘The Labyrinth of Love’,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, president of Indian River State College. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and talent of our students, faculty, and staff who brought this remarkable play to life. We appreciate the Committee’s recognition, as well as the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts in making the production possible. It is a very proud moment for our college and our community.”

Indian River State College Performing and Visual Arts Department Master Instructor of Theatre Alex Kanter led the project. Four students translated the play with the help of Professor Cristobal Sartori. Kanter took their literal translation and adapted it to a dramatic script. He staged the production and served as the composer of the original music, music director, choreographer, and costumer.

“This recognition from the Kennedy Center is a tremendous honor and a testament to the collaborative spirit of our entire team,” said Kanter. “Bringing ‘The Labyrinth of Love’ to life was a labor of love that challenged us to push the boundaries of our craft. It is incredibly rewarding to see our students’ hard work and creativity celebrated on a national stage. This award not only validates our efforts but also reinforces the importance of bringing diverse, classical works to modern audiences. We’re grateful for the support of Indian River State College and the NEA in making this ambitious project possible.”

The performance previously received numerous accolades at the KCACTF Region IV Festival which included:

• Three Irene Ryan National Acting Scholarship nominees: Aileen Diaz, Eric Howard, Nalanie Ruiz

• One Irene Ryan National Acting Scholarship semi-finalist: Nalanie Ruiz

• Recognition of Achievement in Assistant Direction (student): Nicole Hernandez, Marlie Pierre, Lucia Quesada

• Recognition of Achievement in Technical Direction: Adri Becker and Joe Wilson



• Recognition of Achievement in Directing: Alex Kanter• Recognition of Achievement in Playwrighting: Alex Kanter• Recognition of Achievement in Translation: Cristobal Sartori

The KCACTF is a national theater program involving 18,000 students from colleges and universities nationwide annually. Since its inception in 1969, KCACTF has served as a catalyst in improving the quality of college theater in the United States. The program has grown into a network of more than 600 academic institutions throughout the country, where theater departments and student artists showcase their work and receive outside assessment by KCACTF respondents. Through state, regional, and national festivals, KCACTF participants celebrate the creative process, see one another’s work, and share experiences and insights within the community of theater artists. The program honors excellence of overall production and offers student artists individual recognition through awards and scholarships in playwriting, acting, criticism, directing, and design.

For more information about Indian River State College and its award-winning theatre program, please visit irsc.edu.