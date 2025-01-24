Indigenous Arts and Music Festival at Big Cypress

The Indigenous Arts and Music Festival, Feb. 6-8 at the Junior Cypress Rodeo Arena grounds on Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation. 500 Rodeo Drive, Clewiston.

Indigenous Arts and Music Festival at Big Cypress

CLEWISTON -- The Indigenous Arts and Music Festival, Feb. 6-8 at the Junior Cypress Rodeo Arena grounds on Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation. 500 Rodeo Drive, Clewiston.

This free event will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Native American people, honoring the wisdom and legacy of the elders.

Enjoy live performances by artists including John Anderson, Indigenous, The Osceola Brothers, and many more.

 The festival will feature music, art, and storytelling, all rooted in the traditions of the ancestors. There will also be arts and crafts booths, food trucks and carnival rides.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, gates open at 9:30 a.m. The opening prayer and Seminole Royalty Welcome will be at 10 a.m. John Anderson will perform at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 7, gates open at 9:30 a.m. The opening prayer and Seminole Royalty Welcome will be at 10 a.m. Indigenous will perform at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, gates open at 9:30 a.m. The opening prayer and Seminole Royalty Welcome will be at 10 a.m. The Capybaras will perform at 10:30 a.m.

Indigenous Arts and Music Festival, Big Cypress, Clewiston

