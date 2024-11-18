IRSC Advanced Manufacturing Apprentices named FL Manufacturer Apprentice of the Year

Posted Monday, November 18, 2024 2:44 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) proudly announces that two Treasure Coast Advanced Manufacturing apprentices were recently recognized as the Florida Manufacturer Apprentice of the Year at FABTECH 2024 in Orlando. Florida Makes, the national Manufacturing Extension Partnership center for the state of Florida, presented the awards.

Pursuing their training at IRSC’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub, Jorge Pena, a mechatronics apprentice and FedEx Ground employee, and Gloria De Ponce, a CareerSource Research Coast industrial manufacturing technology apprentice and A1 Industries employee, were both recognized with this exceptional award.

Pena and De Ponce were selected from nominees across Florida for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to their professional development and going above and beyond their normal duties.

“These awards shine a spotlight on the wonderful talent emerging from IRSC’s Advanced Manufacturing programs,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, president of IRSC. “We congratulate Gloria and Jorge on their recognition. They exemplify the bright future of American manufacturing. “

The Florida Manufacturer Apprentice of the Year Award recognizes active apprentices currently enrolled in or who recently completed a registered manufacturing apprenticeship program in the state. Nominees are evaluated on their positive impact on their employer, as well as their exceptional dedication to acquiring new skills and preparing for career advancement opportunities.

“The achievements of Gloria and Jorge are a shining example of how Indian River State College’s Advanced Manufacturing programs, in partnership with local employers, are delivering both the training and credentials needed to meet the demands of the industry. We congratulate Gloria and Jorge on this much-deserved recognition.”

IRSC’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub delivers accelerated programs that prepare students for in-demand careers. Courses cover automation, precision fabrication, prototyping, additive manufacturing, and other critical industry skills.

For more information about IRSC’s Advanced Manufacturing programs, visit irsc.edu.