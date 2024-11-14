IRSC and Florida Tech agree to articulation plan

Agreement allows eligible IRSC students to transfer to Florida Tech for final two years

News from IRSC
Posted 11/14/24

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College and Florida Tech have signed a “two-plus-two” articulation agreement that will allow eligible students at the Fort Piece-based college to attend Florida Tech in Melbourne after completing their two-year associate degree.

Students may transfer with as many as 72 credit hours and will complete their junior and senior years at Florida Tech, graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy E. Moore said higher education must be focused on developing a new generation of skilled workers and that a partnership between the College and Florida Tech can fuel that push.

“This partnership between Indian River State College and Florida Tech opens new doors of opportunity for our students,” Dr. Moore said. “The agreement provides eligible Indian River State College associate degree graduates with another option to continue their academic journey. We are very excited to work with Florida Tech.”

Florida Tech President John Nicklow said the agreement is about empowering students. “Our goal as institutions of higher learning is to provide students with the curriculum, instruction, and opportunities that will allow them to find success, and we are thrilled to extend this opportunity to the passionate learners at Indian River State College,” Nicklow said.

To provide a smooth transition in the transfer process, Florida Tech will send articulation advisors to Indian River State College to provide students with assistance on the enrollment and transfer process.

The agreement is crafted to also allow the addition of new programs by adding new degree plans, allowing it to be nimble and grow as warranted.

