IRSC announces Promise Program for 2025 high school graduates

Posted Tuesday, December 10, 2024 11:49 am

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) is proud to announce the continuation of its successful Promise Program for 2025 high school graduates. The program provides eligible students the opportunity to earn their college degree tuition-free at IRSC.

“The Promise Program demonstrates IRSC’s unwavering commitment to transforming lives through education,” said Dr. Timothy Moore, President of IRSC. “Every qualified student deserves access to higher education, regardless of their financial circumstances. The Promise Program removes economic barriers and opens doors to life-changing opportunities for graduates throughout the Treasure Coast region.”

To be eligible, students must:

• Graduate in 2025 from a public or charter high school in Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, or St. Lucie County, or from approved private schools or in-district homeschool programs

• Be a U.S. citizen eligible for in-state tuition or a non-U.S. citizen eligible for in-state tuition

• Complete all program requirements by July 14, 2025

“The Promise Program process is designed to be straightforward and supportive,” said Emily Mass, Associate Vice President of Recruitment and Admissions. “We are ready to guide prospective students and families through each step, so they can take full advantage of this opportunity for tuition-free education. We encourage students to start early and attend one of our information sessions to learn more about the Promise Program.”

The program follows a clear eight-step process:

• Apply for admission to an AA, AS, or AAS degree program for Fall 2025;



• Attend a Promise Information Session (offered Dec. 12, Jan. 9, or Feb. 19 at 6 p.m,);• Complete the Promise Commitment (opens Jan. 14, 2025);• Complete the 2025-26 FAFSA at studentaid.gov;• Attend a FAFSA workshop (Wednesdays, February – April, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., in Miley Library. Note: No workshop March 19);• Attend a registration night and register for a minimum of 12 credits;• Register for Fall New Student Orientation;• All requirements including submission of official high school transcripts due by July 14, 2025.

Registration nights are scheduled by academic focus area:

• Monday, June 9 - Health Science;



• Wednesday, June 11 - Education;• Thursday, June 12 - Workforce/Advanced Tech;• Monday, June 16 - Business;• Tuesday, June 17 - Public Service;• Wednesday, June 18 - Math/Science/Humanities.

The Promise Program at IRSC is generously supported by the IRSC Foundation. Through the Foundation’s commitment to student success, the program receives critical funding that enables participants to pursue their academic goals and develop essential skills. By investing in this initiative, the IRSC Foundation demonstrates its dedication to empowering students and strengthening the local community through educational support and resources.

Students and families interested in learning more about the Promise Program are invited to attend one of the upcoming information sessions. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://irsc.edu/admissions/irsc-promise.html.

For more information about the IRSC Promise Program, contact promise@irsc.edu