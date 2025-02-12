IRSC Athletes honored

Posted Wednesday, February 12, 2025 3:05 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) honored 12 exceptional student-athletes who demonstrated outstanding academic performance during the halftime ceremony of its most recent basketball game against Florida SouthWestern State College. These scholars represent the top 10% of the athletic department’s 125 student-athletes, having earned a GPA of 3.84 or above.

“These outstanding scholar-athletes showcase what’s possible when dedication meets opportunity at Indian River State College,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, president of IRSC. “We’re incredibly proud of their exceptional academic performance while competing at high levels, demonstrating that athletic participation and scholarly excellence go hand in hand at Indian River State College.”

The recognized athletes represented six different sports programs at Indian River State College, showcasing the institution’s commitment to excellence both in athletics and academics. The volleyball program was represented by three honorees: Camryn Childers, Elizabeth Ferguson, and Katejion Robinson. The softball program also featured three standout scholar-athletes: Olivia Newman, Braylee Shields, and Jordyn Lillis.

The baseball program was represented by Matthew Davis and brothers Jason and Matthew Lashley. From the basketball program, Emmanuel Akot earned recognition for his academic achievements. The aquatics program rounded out the honorees with Maja Przbylska from women’s swimming and Jada Toland from women’s diving.

“At Indian River State College, we measure success not just through athletic performance but through academic achievements and career preparation,” said Athletic Director Scott Kimmelman. “These exceptional GPAs demonstrate our student-athletes’ commitment to excellence beyond athletics, preparing them for lifelong success.”

The recognition ceremony took place during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Florida SouthWestern State College on Jan. 29, which began at 5 p.m. in Fort Pierce.