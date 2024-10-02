IRSC awarded $4m grant for multi-purpose community facility in Fort Pierce

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 11:32 am

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College has been awarded a $4 million grant from the Florida Department of Commerce to establish a multipurpose community facility at its Blackburn Educational Building in the Lincoln Park community of Fort Pierce. Embodying the College’s commitment to community partnership and innovation, this transformative project aims to provide vital access to education, workforce training, telehealth services, wellness activities, and broadband connectivity for local residents.

The grant will fund comprehensive renovations to the existing facility, including technology upgrades throughout the building, private spaces for telehealth appointments, a multi-purpose area with computers and printers, and external wireless access points for public Wi-Fi. The facility will be open to the public beyond Indian River State College’s normal business hours, enhancing accessibility to services.

“This $4 million grant is a game changer for Indian River State College and the Lincoln Park community,” said Indian River State College President Timothy E. Moore. “By transforming our Blackburn Educational Building into an advanced multipurpose facility, we are expanding access to education and career opportunities, while investing in the future of Fort Pierce. This project embodies our commitment to community partnership and innovation, creating a hub where technology, education, and wellness converge to empower the community we serve. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Florida Department of Commerce for their very generous award making this initiative possible.”

The project will support the following key areas:

• Work: Providing resources for job searches, resume development, interview skills, and job fairs. Participants will be connected with CareerSource Research Coast for additional employment services.



• Education: Offering programs aligned with regional needs, enabling participants to gain skills for jobs with livable wages.• Health Monitoring: Installing three Telehealth Kiosk pods, including an ADA-compliant option, for private and secure patient visits.

“This grant represents a significant investment in the Lincoln Park community,” said Adriene Jefferson, Dean at Indian River State College’s Blackburn Center. “By providing access to essential services and technology, we are empowering residents to pursue education, career advancement, and better health outcomes.

This facility will be a catalyst for positive change in our community, furthering our commitment to opportunity for all.”

The project will benefit the broader Lincoln Park community. Fort Pierce Utilities Authority will install a high-speed network, creating a “SMART Neighborhood” with free public Wi-Fi and the ability to connect SMART City Assets and SMART Grid Solutions. Fort Pierce Police Department will install technology linked to the high-speed network to enhance security and improve community safety.

“This innovative facility embodies Indian River State College’s commitment to community-centered education and workforce development,” said Dr. Angela Browning, Vice President of Research, Governmental Affairs, and Institutional Effectiveness. “By integrating technology, health services, and career resources under one roof, we are creating a dynamic hub that responds directly to the needs of residents. This project will not only enhance access to vital services but also foster a stronger, more connected community poised for growth and success.”

The Multipurpose Community Facility is expected to open in 2026.

For information about Indian River State College, visit https://irsc.edu/