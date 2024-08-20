IRSC Board District Board of Trustees will discuss proposed fee change

Posted Tuesday, August 20, 2024 6:17 pm

The Indian River State College District Board of Trustees will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept, 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. In addition to the regular agenda, which may include, but is not limited to, business affairs, personnel matters, facilities items, and academic and student affairs, the District Board of Trustees will consider changes to application, laboratory, and testing fees.

Florida Statute 1009.23(12)(a) grants authority to Florida College System institutional boards of trustees to establish fees within a range allowed by state statute. These fees “shall not exceed the cost of services provided and shall only be charged to persons receiving the service.”

The proposed fees listed below are a result of a thorough review of the costs of every laboratory and course and reflect the costs of consumables, as well as pass-through fees for testing and insurance. All laboratory and course fees are used to purchase items specifically related to that course’s student learning outcomes and course objectives.

The following chart highlights proposed per-course fee changes, effective Spring 2025:

Indian River State College Proposed Fee Changes – Spring 2025

Insurance Fee–per course charge Course Current Proposed ACR 1103 HVAC Control Systems $0 $4.75 ACR 1112 Basic Electricity for Air Conditioning & Refrigeration 0 4.75 AER 1081C Introduction to Automotive Technology 0 4.75 AER 1498 Automotive Suspension & Steering Technician 0 4.75 CJK 0002 Introduction to Law Enforcement 12.90 13.39 CJK 0300 Introduction to Corrections 12.90 13.39 COS 0010 Cosmetology I: Theory of Cosmetology 12.90 13.39 COS 0502 Barbering I: Theory of Barbering 12.90 13.39 CSP 0010 Nails Specialist 12.90 13.39 CSP 0100 Esthetics 12.90 13.39 DEH 1130 Oral Embryology and Histology 25.80 26.78 DEH 2804L Clinical Dental Hygiene Lab III 0 26.78 DES 1800L Introduction to Clinical Procedures Lab 0 26.78 DES 1832L Expanded Functions I Lab 0 13.39 EET 1015C DC Circuits Pharmacy Technician Review Course 0 4.75 EEX 4941 Internship in Exceptional Student Education 0 4.75 EMS 1119L Emergency Medical Technician Lab 12.90 26.78 EMS 2601C Paramedic I 12.90 26.78 EMS 2659 Paramedic III 0 26.78 ETS 2542 Programmable Logic Controllers I 0 4.75 FFP 0030 Fire Fighting Academy I 12.90 13.39 FSS 1203C Quantity Food Production I 25.80 26.78 HCP 0120 Nursing Assistant-Clinical 12.90 13.39 HCP 0330C Home Health Aide 12.90 13.39 HCP 0410C Nursing Assistant 12.90 13.39 HCP 0750C Concepts of Phlebotomy 12.90 26.78 HIM 1000 Intro to Health Information Management 25.80 0 HSA 3113 Healthcare Trends and Issues 25.80 26.78 HSC 0530C Medical Language 12.90 13.39 MEA 0200C Medical Assisting Clinical Procedures I 12.90 13.39 MLT 1040C Introduction to Medical Technology 25.80 26.78 MLT 2807L Immunohematology Clinical Practicum 26.78 NUR 1021C Intro to Nursing Concepts I 25.80 26.78 NUR4636C Community Health Nursing 25.80 26.78 PHT1020L Principles of Practice I Lab 25.80 26.78 PHT 2810 PTA Clinical I 0 26.78 PRN 0004C Practical Nursing Fundamentals 12.90 13.39 PTN 0030 Introduction Community Pharmacy 0 26.78 RET 1485 Cardiopulmonary Anatomy & Physiology 25.80 26.78 RET 2832 Respiratory Care Clinical I 0 26.78 RET 2835 Respiratory Care Clinical IV 0 26.78 RTE 1814 Radiographic Clinical Education II 25.80 26.78 RTE 2854 Radiographic Clinical Education VI 0 26.78 STS 0019C Central Sterile Processing/Materials Mgmt. 12.90 13.39 STS 1302 Introduction to Surgical Technology 12.90 26.78 STS 1177C Surgical Technical Procedures 0 26.78 Lab Fee – Per course charge Course Current Proposed CJK 0020C CMS Vehicle Operations 239.00 308.00 CJK 0040C Criminal Justice Weapons 760.00 1000.00

The estimated economic impact on all affected persons cannot be determined. Copies of the proposed fees are posted on the College website at irsc.edu.

Indian River State College complies with the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Individuals with disabilities requiring special accommodations or assistance to join the District Board of Trustees' monthly meeting should call the President's Office at 772-462-4763 with such need at least (3) business days in advance.