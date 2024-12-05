IRSC Career Services announces professional development workshops

Indian River State College’s Career Services department is offering a comprehensive series...
FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College’s Career Services department is offering a comprehensive series of professional development workshops for Spring 2025. These workshops are designed to enhance career readiness and professional development skills. All sessions are free and open to students, alumni, and community members, with no registration required. Workshops are offered both virtually and in-person to accommodate various schedules and preferences.
CAREER READY PROGRAM: Master essential workplace skills and professional competencies employers seek. Learn about critical thinking, leadership, teamwork, and professional communication.
• Jan. 15, 2 p.m. (Virtual)
• Feb. 13, 1 p.m. (Virtual)
• March 25, 1 p.m. (Virtual)
RESUME WRITING: Learn to create compelling resumes that highlight your skills and experiences. Topics include format selection, content optimization, and tailoring resumes for specific industries.
• January 16, 3 p.m. (Virtual)
• February 11, 2 p.m. (In-Person)
• February 25, 3 p.m. (Virtual)
• March 11, 3 p.m. (Virtual)
PERSONAL BRANDING: Develop your professional identity and learn to market yourself effectively. Covers online presence, elevator pitches, and creating a consistent professional image.
• January 22, 4 p.m. (In-Person)
• February 19, 2 p.m. (Virtual)
JOB SEARCH STRATEGIES: Discover effective techniques for finding employment opportunities. Learn about job market research, networking, and utilizing various job search platforms.
• Jan. 23, 1 p.m. (Virtual)
• Feb. 6, 1 p.m. (Virtual)
• April 3, 3 p.m. (Virtual)
DRESS TO IMPRESS: Maximize your LinkedIn presence for professional networking and job searching. Learn profile optimization, connection strategies, and engagement techniques.
• Jan. 28, 3 p.m. (Virtual)
• Feb. 27, 2 p.m. (Virtual)
LINKEDIN NETWORKING:
• Jan. 29, 2 p.m. (Virtual)
• Feb. 20, 1 p.m. (In-Person)
• March 6, 3 p.m. (Virtual)
INTERNSHIP WORKSHOP: Navigate the internship search process and learn how to secure valuable work experience. Includes application strategies and making the most of internship opportunities.
INTERVIEW PREPARATION: Build confidence for job interviews through practical techniques. Covers common questions, behavioral interviewing, and professional presentation skills.
• Feb. 5, 2 p.m. (Virtual)
• March 4, 1 p.m. (In-Person)
• April 1, 4 p.m. (Virtual)
All in-person workshops will be held at the Indian River State College campus in Fort Pierce.
Indian River State College
W-Building, Room 104
3209 Virginia Avenue
Fort Pierce, FL 34981
Virtual workshops will be conducted via Blackboard Collaborate and can be accessed at: https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/24268dbf2998498cb913dd1e41c6aa4b
For more information about Career Services workshops, please contact Christine Richard, career services coordinator, at (772) 462-7094.