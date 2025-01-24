IRSC celebrates Career and Technical Education Month in February

Posted Friday, January 24, 2025 2:48 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) joins educational institutions across Florida in celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month this February, advancing Florida's mission to become the nation's leader in workforce education.

Throughout February, IRSC will showcase its comprehensive array of career and technical education programs that prepare students for high-demand careers in various industries. CTE at IRSC can take the form of an A.S. degree, technical certificate, vocational certificate, or apprenticeship. The College offers 116 CTE programs spanning fields such as radiography, phlebotomy, dental hygiene, advanced manufacturing, culinary, hospitality, accounting, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, public safety, automotive technology, welding, and HVAC.

"Our career and technical education programs are designed to meet the evolving needs of employers while providing students with hands-on skills that lead directly to rewarding careers," said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, President of Indian River State College. "These programs are vital to strengthening our local workforce and supporting economic growth in our region."

Dr. Prashanth Pilly, Assistant Provost of Indian River State College, emphasized the practical value of CTE programs: "Our students graduate with the skills and certifications employers are actively seeking. Through hands-on training and industry partnerships, we're creating direct pathways to successful careers while meeting critical workforce needs in our community."

IRSC's CTE programs feature:

Industry-certified instructors with real-world experience

State-of-the-art training facilities and equipment

Partnerships with local employers for internships and job placement

Flexible scheduling options including evening and online classes

Career counseling and job placement assistance

Many programs can be completed in two years or less, with some offering certifications in as little as a few months. The College maintains strong relationships with local industry partners to ensure curriculum aligns with current workforce needs and emerging technologies.

For more information about Indian River State College's career and technical education programs or to enroll, visit https://irsc.edu/programs/career-training-programs.html or call 772-462-4772.