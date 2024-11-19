IRSC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Posted Tuesday, November 19, 2024 4:05 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College is proud to participate in National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), a nationwide celebration highlighting the critical role of Registered Apprenticeships in building a skilled, dynamic workforce.

This year, Indian River State College spotlights two outstanding graduates who exemplify the transformative power of apprenticeship programs:

• Lirian Martinez, a certified medical assistant (CMA) from the Medical Assisting program, now works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River after completing her apprenticeship and passing the American Association of Medical Assistants certification exam.

• Mary Jo Irvin, a Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) at Cleveland Clinic Indian River, advanced her career through the Surgical Technology program and gives back as a part-time Technical Lab Specialist at the College.

Apprenticeships at Indian River State College offer hands-on training, industry-recognized certifications, career pathway development, and opportunities. Each program provides industry-recognized credentials and prepares participants for certification exams, opening doors to career advancement and professional success.

“At Indian River State College, we are thrilled to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and our commitment to serving our community by developing a skilled, innovative workforce that drives the Treasure Coast region’s economic growth and creates meaningful career pathways for our students,” said Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy E. Moore.

Indian River State College offers diverse apprenticeship programs across multiple sectors:

Skilled Trades:



• Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic: A comprehensive four-year program for individuals 18 and older. Completers receive a certificate of completion from the state of Florida and Indian River State College and become eligible to sit for the journeyman license exam.• Electrician: A four-year program designed for individuals 18 and older. Completers receive a certificate of completion from the state of Florida and the College and become eligible to sit for the journeyman license exam.• Plumber: A four-year program for individuals 18 and older. Completers receive a certificate of completion from the state of Florida and the College and become eligible to sit for the journeyman license exam.• Welding Technician: A one-year program for individuals 18 and older. Completers receive a certificate of completion from the state of Florida and the College and are eligible to take the American Welding Society (AWS) Welder Certification test.

Health Sciences:

• Medical Assisting: A one-year or longer program for individuals 18 and older. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from the state of Florida and the College. Completers will also be eligible to sit for the Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and/or Registered • Medical Assistant (RMA) certification exams, enhancing their credentials for a healthcare career.

• Pharmacy Technician: A one-year or longer program for individuals 18 and older. Upon successful completion, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion from the state of Florida and the College. Completers will also qualify for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) exam, enhancing their professional credentials and career prospects in the pharmaceutical industry.

• Surgical Technologist: A two-year program for individuals 18 and older. Upon successful completion, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion from the state of Florida and the College. Completers will also be eligible to take the Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) examination, enhancing their professional credentials and career prospects in surgical technology.

Additional Programs:

• Cook: A one-year program for individuals 17 and older. Upon completion, apprentices earn a certificate from the state of Florida and the College. They also receive training to obtain a ServSafe® Food Protection Managers certification.

• Diesel Technician: A one-year program for individuals 17 and older. Completers receive a certificate of completion from the state of Florida and the College and become eligible to sit for the Automotive Services Excellence (ASE) certification.

• Mechatronics Technician: A one-year program for individuals 18 and older. Graduates receive the FDOE Certificate, Indian River State College credential, and nationally recognized certifications from the Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA).

• Mechanical Drafter: A one-year program for individuals 18 and older. Completers receive a certificate of completion from the state of Florida and the College.

“Apprenticeships empower individuals to gain invaluable skills and real-world experience while contributing to the local economy. We are proud to support our students on their journey to professional success,” said Michael Hidalgo, apprenticeship manager at Indian River State College.

To learn more about the Indian River State College Apprenticeship program, visit https://irsc.edu/programs/apprenticeships.html.