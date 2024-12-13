IRSC celebrates new nursing graduates at pinning ceremony

Posted Friday, December 13, 2024 12:50 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) proudly celebrated 85 Associate Degree in Nursing (A.D.N.) and Licensed Practical Nursing (L.P.N.) graduates at the School of Nursing Pinning Ceremony. Held on Monday, Dec. 9, in the McAlpin Fine Arts Center on the College’s main campus in Fort Pierce, this cherished tradition marked the symbolic transition of Indian River State College nursing students into the nursing profession.

The ceremony featured the presentation of nursing pins, which signify the school from which each graduate has earned their credentials. Dean of Nursing Dr. Patricia Gagliano awarded the pins to students as a gesture of welcome into a field dedicated to compassionate care and professional excellence.

“Today, we proudly celebrate our nursing graduates who have shown exceptional dedication and compassion,” said IRSC President Dr. Timothy E. Moore. “As they enter the healthcare workforce, Indian River State College is confident these graduates will exemplify the highest standards of nursing – combining professional excellence with genuine care for those they will serve.”

“As the Dean of Nursing, I am immensely proud of our graduates who have not only mastered the clinical skills essential to nursing but also have cultivated the heart of true healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Gagliano. “These men and women represent the future of compassionate patient care, and their journey from students to skilled nurses is a testament to their hard work, resilience, and commitment to healing.”

Attendees were also inspired by a keynote address from Tracee Hendershott, MHA, BSN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital. With more than three decades of experience in nursing and leadership, Hendershott shared insights from her career, encouraging graduates to embrace the challenges and rewards of their chosen profession.

Hendershott currently leads operations at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, a 222-bed acute care facility in Port St. Lucie offering advanced services such as cardiac care, robotic surgery, orthopedic and spine care, and wound care with hyperbaric services. Her career began as a new graduate nurse in Denver, Colorado, and she has since advanced through leadership roles in Medical-Surgical Nursing and Labor and Delivery Nursing to her current position as Chief Nursing Officer.

“Your journey into nursing will be one of incredible purpose and lifelong impact,” Hendershott shared with graduates. “The dedication you have demonstrated here at Indian River State College has prepared you to make a meaningful difference in the lives of your patients and communities.”

For more information about the Indian River State College School of Nursing, visit irsc.edu/programs/nursing.html.