IRSC celebrates opening of Russo Family Indoor Training Facility

Posted Friday, October 25, 2024 11:24 am

FORT PIERCE — On Oct. 23, Indian River State College (IRSC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the Russo Family Indoor Training Facility, the College’s newly renovated and expanded baseball and softball batting cages. The state-of-the-art renovations and improvements, made possible through generous donations from Indian River State College Hall of Famer Frank Russo (’82) and his family, as well as longtime softball coach Dale Atkinson, represent a significant investment in the College’s athletic programs.

The event also featured the retirement of Coach Atkinson’s jersey, honoring his exceptional contributions to the College’s athletics both as a coach and a donor.

“We are deeply grateful to Frank Russo and Coach Dale Atkinson for their generosity and dedication to Indian River State College,” said Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy Moore. “This facility is a significant step forward for the College’s athletic programs and exemplifies our commitment to providing our student-athletes with the very best resources to excel both on and off the field.”

The Russo Family Indoor Training Facility boasts a fully enclosed artificial turf, air-conditioned training facility with six indoor batting tunnels. The newly renovated training facility can be used for batting practice, indoor training, and team workouts. These enhancements will serve the College’s highly successful softball and baseball teams, including the 2024 NJCAA D1 Softball National Champions.

“As an Indian River State College alum and former baseball player, I understand the importance of top-notch facilities in developing athletic talent. This training center will undoubtedly elevate Indian River State College’s already exceptional baseball and softball programs to new heights,” said Frank Russo, whose family’s contribution was instrumental in the facility’s development.”

A former standout baseball player at Indian River State College and University of Miami, Russo is a successful entrepreneur and businessman, three-time Major League Baseball draftee, and Indian River State College Athletics Hall of Famer. Throughout his career and personal life, Russo has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to community service and support for IRSC. His contributions include establishing the Frank Russo Fieldhouse at the College in 2023. Russo has also been a dedicated mentor to aspiring athletes and entrepreneurs, frequently returning to campus to share his expertise and experiences.

In a touching tribute, Indian River State College formally retired Coach Atkinson’s jersey. A commemorative image of the jersey will be permanently displayed next to longtime legendary coach Mike Easom’s on the facility’s exterior.

Atkinson has served as the College’s Head Softball Coach for over 25 years, accumulating an impressive list of achievements including multiple NJCAA National Titles, NJCAA Region VIII State Titles, and Southern Conference Championships. Atkinson has been recognized with numerous coaching awards, including NFCA Coach of the Year and multiple FCSAA and NJCAA Region VIII Coach of the Year honors. His dedication to the sport and the College is further exemplified by his induction into various halls of fame, including the IRSC Pioneer Hall of Fame, the FCSAA Softball Hall of Fame, the NJCAA Hall of Fame, and the St. Lucie County Athletics Hall of Fame.

Coach Dale Atkinson expressed elation for the new facility: “The indoor training center improvements will enhance how our student-athletes prepare and train. It is an honor to have contributed to this project and to see my jersey retired alongside Coach Easom’s.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Indian River State College leadership, donors, coaches, student-athletes, and community members.

For more information about Indian River State College and its athletic programs, please visit www.irsc.edu.