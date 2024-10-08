IRSC closed due to Hurricane Milton, event cancellations announced

Indian River State College is closed due to Hurricane Milton
FORT PIERCE - Indian River State College is closed due to Hurricane Milton, effective October 7, 2024, 5 p.m. The closure affects all employees, students, and visitors, and includes the cancellation of all classes, including online courses, and campus events. The College will remain closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, October 8 – 10, 2024. The College anticipates reopening on Friday, October 11, 2024, 8 a.m., but students, employees, and visitors are encouraged to check for updates.
College officials are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates through various channels: local media, including WQCS radio; social media; irsc.edu (college website), and email updates.
The following events are also cancelled or postponed:
Charter Schools
Operated by Indian River State College, Clark Advanced Learning Center and Indiantown High School are closed. They will remain closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, October 8 – 10, 2024. The charter schools are anticipated to reopen on Friday, October 11, 2024, 8 a.m. Parents and guardians are encouraged to check the schools’ websites and/or social media accounts for the latest updates.
The safety of our college community is paramount. We urge Indian River State College students, staff, and community to take necessary precautions and stay safe during this severe weather event.