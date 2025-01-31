Your financial commitment will help to preserve the kind of honest journalism produced by our reporters and editors. We trust you agree that independent journalism is an essential component of our democracy.

IRSC dedicates “National Champions Way” to honor athletic excellence

Photo courtesy IRSC

Posted Friday, January 31, 2025 12:48 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College celebrated its remarkable athletic legacy on Wednesday, Jan. 29, with the dedication of “National Champions Way,” formerly known as Cross Campus Way, in a ceremony attended by College leadership, championship athletes, coaches, and members of the campus community. The newly dedicated roadway serves as a tribute to Indian River State College’s unprecedented athletic achievements, including 50 consecutive men’s swimming and diving national championships, 46 women’s swimming and diving national titles, and two softball national championships. National Champion Women's Swimming & Diving and softball teams gather with their coaches and college leadership to commemorate National Champions Way. Photo courtesy IRSC

“Today we gathered to honor not just championships, but a legacy of excellence that spans generations,” said Indian River State College President Dr. Moore during the dedication ceremony. “National Champions Way isn’t just a street name – it’s a declaration of who we are and what we expect of ourselves. This road will serve as a daily reminder of what River spirit truly means, inspiring the next generation of champions to make their own history at Indian River State College.”

Athletic Director Scott Kimmelman emphasized the significance of the dedication, stating, “This path has witnessed countless athletes carrying their dreams to practice before dawn and long after sunset. Each championship represents thousands of early morning practices, dedicated coaches who saw potential and nurtured it into excellence, and families who supported these dreams every step of the way.”

The ceremony featured current student-athletes from the championship swimming and softball teams, along with their coaches, including Swimming Coach Sion Brinn and Softball Coach Dale Atkinson. The event culminated with the unveiling of the new street signs by Dr. Moore, marking a historic moment for the institution.

National Champions Way runs through the heart of Indian River State College’s Fort Pierce campus, serving as a daily inspiration to current and future student-athletes who will continue the college’s tradition of excellence.