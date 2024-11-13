IRSC earns prestigious Collegiate Purple Star Campus designation

Posted Wednesday, November 13, 2024 1:44 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College has been awarded the Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus designation by the Florida Department of Education, an affirmation of the College’s commitment to supporting military-connected students.

The award recognizes Florida colleges that demonstrate dedication to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for service members, veterans, and their dependents pursuing higher education. Indian River State College becomes one of just eight Florida Collegiate Purple Star Schools of Distinction, according to the state’s Department of Education website.

To earn the Collegiate Purple Star Campus designation, Indian River State College met rigorous criteria set by the Florida Department of Education, which include:

• Establishing a dedicated point of contact for military-connected students,

• Offering targeted admissions, orientation, and support services,



• Providing professional development for faculty and staff on military-related topics, and• Implementing policies to support military students called to service.

“Congratulations to Indian River State College on becoming a Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus,” said Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sergeant David Bellavia, who serves as Indian River State College Special Assistant to the President for Veterans Issues. “The College has established itself as a leader in supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their families. Its flexible and supportive educational offerings are essential for helping our servicemembers and their loved ones build a solid future. Indian River State College’s designation as a Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus is well deserved.”

“We are thrilled Indian River State College has been recognized as a Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus,” said Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy E. Moore, who served in the U.S. Army. “The designation recognizes Indian River State College’s understanding of the unique issues faced by our military and veteran students and the College’s commitment to supporting these heroes in their academic journey. We thank the Florida Department of Education for their recognition of the College and our ongoing service to military-connected students and their families.”

Indian River State College proudly welcomes veterans and active-duty service members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents into its educational programs. The College’s Department of Military and Veterans Services, based at the College’s Massey Campus in Fort Pierce, provides dedicated services to all active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the National Guard, veterans and qualified dependents. The College also connects student veterans with academic, financial, physical and support services at its Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success at the Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie.

“With the Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus designation, Indian River State College joins an elite group of colleges in the Sunshine State that are dedicated to military-connected students and their families,” said Vance Grant, Indian River State College Military and Veterans Services Coordinator. “It recognizes the College’s welcoming environment to veterans, active-duty services members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their families, as well as our commitment to assisting them on their journey to academic success.”

The Collegiate Purple Star designation is part of Florida’s broader Purple Star Campus Program, which aims to help military-connected students transition successfully between schools and into post-secondary education. This designation is valid for three academic calendar years.

“The Collegiate Purple Star recognition shows the dedication we put into our interactions with Military and Veterans Services students,” said Dr. Calvin Williams, Associate Vice President of Advising and Career Services. “We take pride in our programs and appreciate the State of Florida’s recognition of Indian River State College’s excellence.”

Indian River State College has also been recognized as a top college by Military Advanced Education and earned the Viqtory Military Friendly School designation in 2021-2022. In addition, Indian River State College has earned a solid 100% VA compliance rating in the most recent 2023 VA compliance review.

For more information about Indian River State College’s military support services or the Collegiate Purple Star designation, please visit https://irsc.edu/veterans-services/index.html. Contact us at veterans-info@irsc.edu or (772) 462-7711.