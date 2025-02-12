IRSC Enhances regional weather monitoring with advanced Weatherstem system

Posted Wednesday, February 12, 2025 1:48 pm

FORT PIERCE — Indian River State College (IRSC) has installed a state-of-the-art Weatherstem system at locations in Stuart and Fort Pierce strengthening weather monitoring capabilities for the Treasure Coast region. The system, funded through the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), is located at the College’s Chastain Campus and Historic Coast Guard House at the Fort Pierce Inlet.

“This advanced weather monitoring system enhances our ability to keep our campus community safe while providing valuable meteorological data for the region,” said Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College. “The technology aligns with our commitment to utilizing cutting-edge tools that benefit both our students and the community.”

The Weatherstem system features high-resolution cameras, lightning detection, heat-level monitoring, and real-time radar information. It provides automated weather alerts and forecasting capabilities critical during severe weather events.

As the state-designated Emergency Alert System provider for St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River, Okeechobee, and Palm Beach counties, IRSC Public Media’s WQCS (88.9 FM), owned by IRSC, plays a vital role in emergency communications. The addition of Weatherstem strengthens this emergency response infrastructure, providing precise, real-time data through its network of stations.

“Having accurate, real-time weather data is essential for our operations and public safety,” said Chris Puorro, IRSC Public Media Associate Vice President and General Manager. “This system allows us to monitor conditions precisely and share critical weather information with our community instantly.”

“Weatherstem stations provide real-time weather data that helps protect Florida communities,” said Edward Mansouri, CEO of Weatherstem. “Our partnership with FDEM and institutions like IRSC creates a robust network of weather monitoring systems that enhance public safety and emergency response capabilities across the state.”

The system is accessible through:

• Website: weatherstem.com.

o Stuart Campus (Chastain): https://martin.weatherstem.com/fswnchastain

o Fort Pierce Inlet: https://stlucie.weatherstem.com/fswnfortpierceinlet

• Mobile apps: Weatherstem apps available on Apple App Store and Google Play

The installation is part of FDEM’s initiative to expand weather monitoring coverage across Florida, particularly in areas with limited weather data access. The solar-powered, cellular-enabled stations are built to withstand hurricane-force winds and operate during severe weather events.

For more information about Weatherstem, visit weatherstem.com.