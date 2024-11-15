IRSC expands Promise Program to include private school graduates

Posted Friday, November 15, 2024 2:09 pm

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College Foundation Board of Directors has voted unanimously to continue funding the successful Indian River State College (IRSC) Promise Program and to expand eligibility to graduates of in-district, accredited private high schools, marking a significant enhancement to this transformative educational initiative.

The program’s expansion demonstrates the College’s commitment to making higher education accessible to a broader segment of students in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties. Now, graduates from public, public charter, and private high schools, and eligible homeschool students within the College’s service district can earn tuition-free associate degrees from IRSC.

“The decision to expand the Promise Program to include private school graduates reflects our commitment to ensuring that every qualified student in our district has the opportunity to pursue higher education,” said IRSC Foundation Board Chair Ryan C. Abernethy. “By removing financial barriers for an even broader group of students, we are investing in the future of our entire community.”

By removing financial barriers to higher education, the Promise Program creates opportunities for students while developing a skilled, educated workforce that will drive our region’s economic growth for future decades. The majority of Promise Program students are first-generation college students, meaning they are the first in their families to go to college. The College is educating and training the next generation of workers, citizens, and critical thinkers. Because 77% of Indian River State College graduates stay and work in our service district, the Promise Program will have a continual and lasting impact on the Treasure Coast region.

The IRSC Promise Program has demonstrated remarkable success since its launch in 2022, significantly increasing College accessibility across the College’s service district. Since its inception, the program has helped 6,700 first-time-in-college students. The program has been particularly impactful in increasing college attendance among Hispanic, first-generation, and male students — demographics that have historically faced barriers to higher education.

“The expansion of the Promise Program represents a milestone in our mission to provide accessible, high-quality education to all students in our service area,” shares IRSC Foundation Vice-President for Institutional Advancement Annabel Robertson. “By including private school graduates, we are opening doors for even more families in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee communities.”

“On behalf of the Indian River State College community, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Foundation Board of Directors for their support and expansion of the Promise Program and to the donors whose funding makes this program possible,” said IRSC President Dr. Timothy E. Moore. “Together, we are changing the lives of students and families, while developing the region’s workforce of tomorrow.”

The IRSC Promise Program remains a last-dollar, tuition-paid program sponsored by the Indian River State College Foundation, funded through donor philanthropy and unrestricted investment proceeds. It is neither a traditional grant nor a scholarship but, rather, a commitment to covering tuition costs for eligible students who pledge to participate.

For more information about the IRSC Promise Program and to pledge to the program beginning January 2025, visit promise.irsc.edu.