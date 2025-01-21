IRSC Foundation honors Michael D. Minton with Director Emeritus Title

Posted Tuesday, January 21, 2025 4:40 pm

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College (IRSC) Foundation has unanimously voted to designate Michael D. Minton, Esq. as Director Emeritus, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the organization and the College over more than three decades.

Mr. Minton’s remarkable journey with the Foundation began in 1994 when he was first appointed to the Board of Directors. Throughout his tenure, he has been reappointed ten times and served in key leadership roles, including Chairman and Vice Chairman.

During his extensive service, Minton demonstrated extraordinary commitment by actively participating in multiple key committees, including Executive, Membership, Fundraising, Investment, and Audit Committees. His strategic insights and leadership have been instrumental in guiding the Foundation’s activities and strategic direction.

A passionate advocate for education, Minton has been particularly dedicated to the Take Stock in Children program, helping numerous students achieve their educational goals. His belief in the transformative power of education has made a lasting impact on the local community.

“Michael Minton embodies the spirit of community service and educational advancement,” said Ryan Abernethy, Esq., Chairman of the Indian River State College Foundation. “His unwavering support and leadership have been crucial to our mission of supporting students and strengthening our educational ecosystem.”

The Director Emeritus title is a prestigious recognition reserved for individuals who have shown exceptional dedication and made significant contributions to the Foundation’s growth and success.

Dr. Timothy Moore, president of IRSC, added, “Michael Minton’s decades of service to Indian River State College Foundation demonstrate an unwavering commitment to education and student success. Through his work with the Take Stock in Children program and countless hours of volunteer leadership, Mr. Minton has transformed opportunities for countless students in our community.”

“Michael Minton’s emeritus designation is not just an honor, but a testament to the profound impact one committed individual can have on an entire educational ecosystem,” said Vice President of Institutional Advancement Annabel Robertson. “We are grateful to Mr. Minton for his service to the Foundation. His commitment has helped countless students in our region pursue their dreams and has strengthened our institution.”

The official recognition ceremony took place on Dec. 9, 2024, where Mr. Minton was presented with a resolution commemorating his extraordinary service.