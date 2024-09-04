IRSC Foundation seeks volunteer mentors for TSIC program

News from IRSC
Posted 9/4/24

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College Foundation is issuing a call for volunteer mentors to support its highly successful Take Stock in Children (TSIC) program. This initiative helps academically motivated, low-income students achieve their dreams of higher education through mentorship, early intervention, and college scholarships.

For 28 years, the Indian River State College Foundation has changed the lives of over 1,355 young people in the Treasure Coast region through the Take Stock in Children Program. The program currently supports 173 high school students across 17 public schools and 245 college students in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties.

Mentors meet with students during school lunch periods, either in person or through the Take Stock in Children Mentor App. The program’s comprehensive approach includes:

• Volunteer mentorship
• College success coaching
• College readiness workshops

• Four-year college scholarships valued at $17,000

The Take Stock in Children team at the Indian River State College Foundation recently earned their fifth consecutive Gold Luminary award, recognizing their outstanding achievement of over 3,000 mentoring sessions and 500 college success coach sessions in the last school year.

To learn more about the program, visit tsic.irsc.edu. Individuals interested in becoming volunteer mentors are encouraged to contact Program Director Karen Aldana at 772-462-7252 or kaldana@irsc.edu.

