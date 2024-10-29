IRSC hosts Fall Open House

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon Indian River State College hosts its Fall Open House...
FORT PIERCE — On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon Indian River State College hosts its Fall Open House at the main campus, 3209 Virginia Ave., offering prospective students and families an opportunity to explore educational opportunities and campus resources. Featured presentations include information about:
• Academic program offerings
• Campus facilities through guided tours
Registration is available via the Indian River State College website: https://connect.irsc.edu/event/irsc.events.402147.
For additional information about Indian River State College’s Fall Open House, visit irsc.edu.