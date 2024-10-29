IRSC hosts Fall Open House

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/29/24

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon Indian River State College hosts its Fall Open House...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

IRSC hosts Fall Open House

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

FORT PIERCE — On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon Indian River State College hosts its Fall Open House at the main campus, 3209 Virginia Ave., offering prospective students and families an opportunity to explore educational opportunities and campus resources. Featured presentations include information about:

• Academic program offerings
• Campus facilities through guided tours

• Financial aid and scholarship opportunities
• Quickstart workforce training programs
• Career development services
• Additional student resources and support services

Registration is available via the Indian River State College website: https://connect.irsc.edu/event/irsc.events.402147.

For additional information about Indian River State College’s Fall Open House, visit irsc.edu.

IRSC, open house, Indian River State College, fall

Comments

Other items that may interest you

PMS NJHS observes Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Students and employees recognized at school board …

SES students rewarded with ice cream

OHS celebrates 2024 Homecoming

x