IRSC hosts Spanish-language Family Open House

FORT PIERCE — Get ready for a fun evening of discovery at Indian River State College! The College is excited to host its third annual “Descubre IRSC” (Discover IRSC), a Spanish-language family celebration where prospective students and their families can explore all the amazing opportunities Indian River State College has to offer.
This welcoming event, designed especially for Spanish-speaking families, transforms Indian River State College’s Fort Pierce campus into a vibrant gathering space where future students can chat with Spanish-speaking faculty, staff, and current students in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. From exploring exciting career paths to learning about the College’s Promise Program (which offers tuition-free associate degrees), families will find everything they need to start their educational journey.
This event will be held on Monday, March 10, at the Indian River State College Fort Pierce Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave., in the V Building, Room V-110.
To RSVP please go online to:
connect.irsc.edu/event/759917
To learn more or register for this free family event, contact Jennifer Luna at 772-462-7334 or jluna1@irsc.edu.
As a Hispanic-Serving Institution, Indian River State College is committed to making higher education accessible to all members of our diverse community.
To learn more about Indian River State College, visit irsc.edu/.