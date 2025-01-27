IRSC hosts virtual Dual Enrollment Information Sessions

Indian River State Collect will host  virtual Dual Enrollment onformation sessions for prospective students and families to learn about earning college credits at no cost while in high school. Sessions will cover program benefits, application process, and available academic pathways.

Three virtual online sessions available:

• Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. (English)
• Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. (Spanish)
• Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. (English)

To register go to: connect.irsc.edu

Through Dual Enrollment, qualified high school students can take college-level courses and earn both high school and college credits simultaneously. The program allows students to accelerate their education, save on college costs, and experience college-level academics while still in high school. Indian River State College’s Dual Enrollment program covers tuition, textbooks, and fees at no cost to students or their families.

The virtual information sessions will explain:

• Program eligibility requirements,
• Available course options and pathways,

• Application and registration process,
• Support services available to dual enrollment students and
• How to maximize the dual enrollment opportunity.

For more information, contact the Indian River State College Student Communications Center at 1-866-792-4772.

