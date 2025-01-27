IRSC hosts virtual Dual Enrollment Information Sessions

Virtual Dual Enrollment Information Sessions for prospective students and families to learn about earning college credits at no cost while in high school. Sessions will cover program benefits, …
Indian River State Collect will host virtual Dual Enrollment onformation sessions for prospective students and families to learn about earning college credits at no cost while in high school. Sessions will cover program benefits, application process, and available academic pathways.
Three virtual online sessions available:
• Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. (English)
• Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. (Spanish)
• Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. (English)
To register go to: connect.irsc.edu
Through Dual Enrollment, qualified high school students can take college-level courses and earn both high school and college credits simultaneously. The program allows students to accelerate their education, save on college costs, and experience college-level academics while still in high school. Indian River State College’s Dual Enrollment program covers tuition, textbooks, and fees at no cost to students or their families.
The virtual information sessions will explain:
• Program eligibility requirements,
• Available course options and pathways,
For more information, contact the Indian River State College Student Communications Center at 1-866-792-4772.